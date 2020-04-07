Suspect arrested in White City hotel raid



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A convicted felon was caught with illegal drugs at a White City hotel Monday, according to police.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they were told about a man who was living in O’Brien who had a “substantial quantity” of methamphetamine. Detectives were able to determine that man was 35-year-old William Thomas Gillespie.

On March 6, 2020, Gillespie was found at the Best Western Inn in White City. He was arrested and was found to be in the possession of a half-pound of crystal meth, investigators said.

According to GPDPS, detectives went to Gillespie’s home in the 36000 block of Redwood Highway in Josephine County and found 12 guns, more drugs, scales, packing material and ammunition.

Gillespie, already a convicted felon, was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for ten counts of being a felon in the possession of a firearm. Drug charges from the hotel raid White City will be referred to prosecutors in Jackson County. Additional charges are expected in Josephine County as well.

