Suspect arrested in fatal White City stabbing case



WHITE CITY, Ore. – A White City woman was killed in an apparent stabbing Thursday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:00 a.m. on October 22, they received a report of an assault in the 8000 block of Gladstone Avenue in White City.

When deputies arrived, they found 63-year-old Amanda Gail Berthelot dead from stab wounds.

About 90 minutes later, the suspect was located in the 2600 block of Falcon Street in White City. He was identified as 24-year-old Hector Cruz Orozco.

JCSO said Orozco was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon, murder, and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with animal abuse from an earlier incident involving the killing of a dog.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.