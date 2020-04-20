Suspect arrested for eluding police in Siskiyou County



SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A wanted man is now facing more charges after he tried to get away from deputies in northern California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on April 15, a pair of deputies tried to arrest 28-year-old Michael Louis O’Connell for outstanding warrants.

The deputies found O’Connell at a home south of the City of Mount Shasta. However, O’Connell ran to a nearby vehicle and locked himself inside.

SCSO said O’Connell started the vehicle and drove off, throwing one deputy to the ground and nearly hitting the other one.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on a nearby road. Deputies searched the surrounding area and found O’Connell. He was arrested without further incident. He now faces additional charges for resisting arrest.

