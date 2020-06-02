Student-led non-profit donates 200k to local fire departments



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Some smaller volunteer fire departments lack life saving equipment, a student-led nonprofit is hoping to help with a dollar donation.

The Josephine County Foundation awarded the money to fire departments in Josephine and Jackson County.

A chairman for JCF says it started raising the money about two years ago, calling the fundraiser ‘Project S.A.F.E’ – with S.A.F.E. standing for ‘Students Acquiring Fire Equipment.’

“We realized that many of our smaller volunteer fire departments lacked a lot of the necessary equipment to handle emergencies,” said JCF chairman, Frank Ault.

10 different fire departments were awarded.

The money will go to pay for equipment like chainsaws and jaws of life.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.