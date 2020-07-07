Struggles continue for some coastal businesses after pandemic shutdown



BROOKINGS, Ore. — Despite having a busy Fourth of July weekend, some coastal businesses say their financial struggles continue.

John and Nancy Adam have run ‘Mermaid’s Muse Bed and Breakfast’ in Brookings for 10 years.

They say the summer months are usually their busiest and they were fully booked over the holiday weekend.

However, it’s not enough to make up for the financial losses from having to shut down at the start of the pandemic.

“We have people coming from all over the state mainly who want to have something different from the lock down they’ve been in and are currently going back into right now,” said John Adam, co-owner.

Both say they’ve since raised their prices to make up for the losses and for the additional cleaning involved.

Many of their recent visitors are from Medford and Ashland.

Although things are not back to ‘normal,’ they’re happy to be booked for the next month and hope things continue this way.

