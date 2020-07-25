State Democrats pen letter demanding federal troops leave Portland



SALEM, Ore.– Members of Oregon’s Democratic Caucus are demanding federal troops leave Portland immediately.

State Representative Pam Marsh helped write the letter, that a number of Democrats in the house have signed. Ashland state senator Jeff Golden signed it as well.

The letter, which was sent on Thursday, asks U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to remove federal officers.

“To make it clear that legislators from across the state, not just those who are centered in the metro area are concerned about this,” said Marsh. “We’re watching with alarm, our constituents are horrified at what they’re seeing and hearing from witnesses on the street.”

Representative Marsh says so far they have not heard back from either Barr or Wolf.

