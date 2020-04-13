Stadiums lights lit to honor high school seniors

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — In light of Governor Brown’s decision to close schools through the end of the school year, high school stadiums around the state turned on their lights to honor their seniors.

Spiegelberg stadium and Dutch Meyer Field were among those who participated on Friday night in honoring their seniors.

Those who attended say it was a gesture they appreciate and something that reminded them they aren’t forgotten.

“Yeah, that’s cool. Who knows if we’re going to get a graduation? Who knows when’s the next time we’re going to all be able to see each other, even if it’s from afar?” North Medford High School senior, Jane Ersepke, said.

“To know that everyone’s thinking of us and they know, or at least can feel for what we’re going through and try to acknowledge the fact that we don’t have a real graduation and try to do something for us is really cool and a way to bring us together,” Crater High School senior, Haley Brown, said.

The lights went up at 20:20, or 8:20 p.m., and stayed on for 20 minutes under the online campaign of #BeTheLightOR.

