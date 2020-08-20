Southern Oregonians line up to get $500 COVID relief check



MEDFORD, Ore. – On Wednesday NBC5 reported about emergency relief funds Rogue Credit Union was handing out to people impacted by coronavirus in Southern Oregon.

On Thursday, there were lines out the door and around the block at Rogue Credit Unions across the region.

Rogue Credit Union is the only credit union in Southern Oregon authorized to give out the funds.

Rogue Credit Union said because this is a state program it has specific guidelines it has to follow and there isn’t any wiggle room on the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, you must be a current resident of Oregon, that’s 18 years or older. You must be able to prove your identity or that you are an in-state resident. You must be able to attest that you are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to stay at home orders. You must have earned $4,000 a month or less prior to your income loss due to the pandemic, and you must not have received all the unemployment payments you are owed.

There is $35 million available across the state. RCU said it will continue handing out payments until the fund runs out.

