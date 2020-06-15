Southern California wildfire grows to 600 acres, 10% contained



BUELLTON, Calif. — Firefighters in Southern California are battling a growing wildfire Monday morning.

The co-called “Drum Fire” started just before 1 p.m. Sunday west of the city of Buellton, about three hours southwest of Bakersfield.

Driven by strong winds and dry brush the fire has burned some 600 acres and is spreading quickly. It’s currently about 10% contained.

A number of nearby homeowners are under an evacuation warning. So far no one has been hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

