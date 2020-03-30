SOU postpones 2020 commencement ceremonies



ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University students waiting for their graduation ceremony will have to keep waiting.

SOU President Linda Schott said due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the school will be postponing the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies.

“We understand how disappointing this is for the SOU community, and in particular our graduating students and their friends and families,” Schott said. “We do not take this decision lightly, and feel it is the best option to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. Our intention is to defer the ceremony until we can truly honor the accomplishments of our graduating students with the ceremony and celebration that they deserve — possibly in the fall.”

Schott said the school would provide a survey for graduating students so they can have input on how the commencement can move forward.

In case a commencement ceremony cannot happen this year, the 2020 graduating class will be honored along with the 2021 class in the future.

