SOU makes changes to 2020 admission policies



ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is making changes to its admission policies following the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced multiple changes this week to reduce stress on new students.

For the fall of 2020, SOU says it won’t be requiring official documents like school transcripts and proof of graduation to apply because they might not be available right now. In addition, the May 1 priority decision/deadline has been eliminated.

The university is also working on new ways to approach student welcome events.

Prospective students are encouraged to take a virtual tour at http://www.sou.edu/virtualtour

