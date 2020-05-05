SOU furloughs workers in bid to save money



ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is one of many colleges slashing salaries in an effort to save money.

In a letter of agreement from university officials, as of May 1st SOU will put 395 employees on furlough one day per week until the end of the year.

So far, the university has lost nearly $3 million in housing and dining fees. They also saw an enrollment decline that cost them another $1 million.

However, these furloughs can change and if they do, employees will be notified within a week

