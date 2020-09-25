Some resources moved from Jackson Co. Expo to MARC locations





MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Expo has been serving as a temporary shelter for people forced to evacuate their homes.

Now, some of the resources it provided have moved to another location.

After the Medford’s Multi-Agency Resource Center or ‘MARC’ opened its doors to fire victims on Thursday, the Expo says ‘the connection station,’ providing social service connections to evacuees, is closing Friday night.

If you need those services, you should head to the MARC location in Medford at the old Central High School.

There are several MARC locations:

The Medford MARC location is at the old Central High School on 815 South Oakdale Avenue.

There is one in Talent on 307 Wagner Creek Road.

One in Phoenix at 220 N. Main Street.

The MARC in Shady Cove is no longer open.

Transportation is available from 10 am to 1 pm.

Call the Phoenix-Talent School District care line at 541-821-7135 for English and 541-821-7697 for Spanish.

We’re told the Red Cross evacuee shelter will remain open at the Expo for the foreseeable future.

