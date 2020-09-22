Some evacuation levels in Josephine County reduced



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – People living in and around the rural community of O’Brien, Oregon can now rest a little easier after evacuation levels were lowered.

The Slater Fire started on September 7 near the community of Happy Camp, California, burning dozens of homes in the area.

The fire quickly grew to nearly 150,000 acres in just a few days, prompting numerous evacuations in the area before growth of the fire eventually slowed.

As of September 22, the evacuation level in O’Brien was lowered from a Level 2 (be set) to Level 1 (be ready). The current Level 3 (go) evacuation level is being reduced to a Level 2 evacuation level for all residents in the area of Wood Creek Road and Shepherd Hill Road in Josephine County.

In California, evacuation orders remain in effect for areas heavily damaged in Indian Creek. Some addresses along Redwood Highway above 37265 remain in Level 3 status.

Residents of Happy Camp were allowed to return this past Sunday.

Two people were killed in the fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the Slater Fire, which is 22% contained, remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.