Some Almeda Fire evacuation zones downgraded



PHOENIX, Ore. – Some residents affected by the Almeda Fire can return to their homes.

On September 16, Jackson County Emergency Management announced the evacuation level for some Phoenix neighborhoods was downgraded to a Level 2 evacuation notice.

The following areas are being opened:

The area between Oregon 99 and the railroad tracks.

Areas on the north bordered by Bolz Road, Cheryl Lane, Dano Way and portions of

North Rose Street

North Rose Street Areas on the west side bordering the railroad tracks and Colver Road

The south end is bordered by the Phoenix City Limits

Homes and businesses must be accessed by First and Fourth Streets to the west. They can’t be reached from Highway 99.

Portions of Phoenix and Talent remain on Level 3 evacuation notices and people are being told to keep out of those areas.

For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/AlmedaFire/

