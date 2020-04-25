So. Humane debuting new food pantry



MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Humane Society spent Saturday handing out free dog and cat food to pet owners.

This is part of a new initiative that is aiming to keep pets with their families and provide a sense of security during the pandemic.

“Food is going to be the biggest concern, and if whether they can continue buying it or not. So we figured that if we could help out in this way and make sure that people aren’t having to surrender their animals over temporary financial difficulties, that that was a first good step,” said Ryan Johnson, Operations Manager, So. Humane Society.

The food pantry runs every Wednesday and Saturday from 12-2pm at the Southern Oregon Humane Society on Table Rock Road.

