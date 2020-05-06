Small businesses opening against ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Dusty’s Deals and G Street Marketplace in Grants Pass are just a couple non-essential businesses that reopened Tuesday.

Randall Balero, Co-Owner of Dusty’s Deals says this isn’t a political stand against the governor, but with bills and rent due he felt reopening was necessary to keep afloat financially.

“It’s time to open. I mean a lot of the small businesses here, that’s our livelihood. That’s how we make our living,” said Balero.

Some people were already out shopping.

“More power to the people man. That’s my thoughts,” said small business supporter, Rachel Gantenbein.

Each re-opened business NBC5 spoke with, said they are taking steps to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m using all the protection I can. We have wipes and stuff to clean everything. When I’m moving stuff, I’m cleaning it,” said Balero.

Many businesses are also limiting the amount of customers within the shop, while also asking people to keep their distance from each other.

“It helps people feel safe, it makes me feel safe,” said Balero.

Whatever the legal risks, some people say they are making an effort to support these small businesses during this time.

“I think we should all take a stand and reopen our businesses,” said Gantenbein, “It’s everybody’s choice. It’s a free country we should be able to make our decisions.”

According to Governor Brown’s Stay-at-Home order, businesses that do not comply could face a class C misdemeanor, jail time, and/ or a fine up to $1250.

