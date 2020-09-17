Slater Fire burns over 140,000 acres across Oregon and California



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Slater Fire has burned over 140,000.

The Illinois Valley Fire District says the Josephine County side of the fire is 0% contained.

It says the California side of the fire is 10% contained.

IVFD says it hopes rain and moisture come through the area in the next few days.

“There aren’t any specific challenges right now, we’re just kinda digging around in the dirt and moving along in our normal capacity,” said public information officer with Illinois Valley Fire District, Jes Webb.

Webb says the historic Mount Bolan Fire Lookout is the only structure burned by the Slater Fire on the Oregon side.

