Sit-down restaurant service banned indefinitely in Oregon



SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has extended a temporary order banning dine-in food and drink consumption.

On March 17, Gov. Brown issued Executive Order 20-07, prohibiting restaurants, bars, food trucks, and similar establishments from providing sit-down service. The executive order was set to expire on April 15, 2020.

In light of the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown issued Executive Order 20-14 on April 7, 2020. The order extends EO 20-07 indefinitely.

“We all want to return to a day where we can frequent the restaurants and businesses that have given Oregon its well-deserved culinary reputation and provided so many jobs for Oregonians,” said Governor Brown. “I wish I could say there was a date certain when that could happen. But it would be irresponsible to lift these restrictions in the middle of this outbreak.

“I will be working with my Medical Advisory Panel, the Oregon Health Authority, and local officials to continue to evaluate how and when we can begin to return to a time where public spaces are safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

Restaurants are still able to provide take-out and delivery services.

A list of COVID-19 executive order made by Gov. Brown can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19

