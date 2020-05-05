Signs for Bandon H.S. seniors placed along Highway 101



BANDON, Ore. — With many senior activities closed in high schools, the Bandon Booster Club wanted to show the graduates they still care.

The booster club placed signs along Highway 101. All 45 seniors have their own sign with their name and photo. With an unexpected end to senior year the students missed out on many of their senior traditions.

“They’re not going to get their graduation ceremony, their all night party. There’s hopes for a graduation ceremony, but it’s really waiting on the Oregon school board to say what is allowed,” Briana Hutchens, president, said.

The booster club says they’ve received a lot of positive feedback from community members.

