Should you use reusable bags during the pandemic?



MEDFORD, Ore. — For many people, going to the grocery store is the only time each week they leave the house these days.

Many people have been asking us, should they leave their re-usable shopping bags at home?

We asked Jackson County Public Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames.

He says leaving resuable bags at home for the time being isn’t the worst idea.

He says using plastic or paper bags provided by stores, can help prevent any spread of coronavirus.

“This has to do with one of the ways we suspect people can transmit coronavirus which is to touch their mouth or nose when infected, perhaps they don’t even know it, and they then touch an inanimate object that is immediately touched by somebody else who touches their mouth or nose,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames says avoiding reusable bags can help reduce contact from person to person.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.