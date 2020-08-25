Shooting investigation underway in Trail





TRAIL, Ore. — One person is dead after shots were fired at a home in Trail, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.



The agency is releasing little information at this time, but say the shooting was in a remote area off Highway 227.



It happened around 5 pm.



Multiple agencies responded including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police.



This is an ongoing investigation.

