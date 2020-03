MEDFORD, Ore. – A locally-owned grocery store is offering special hours for seniors to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Medford said those with health concerns and seniors will have one hour of exclusive access to the store on West Main Street starting at 6 a.m.

Management is asking all others to try to avoid shopping between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. until further notice.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.