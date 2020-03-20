Sherm’s markets adding extra hour for seniors

MEDFORD, Ore. — Sherm’s Markets is also making some changes to help those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Sherm’s Thunderbird Market and Food4Less will now be opening an hour earlier from 6 to 7 every morning.

The extra hour is meant to help the elderly and customers with medicals needs who are most at risk for the virus.

“The store gets really crowded and, of course, the concern that our older customers have is not to be exposed to a big crowd,” said Assistant Manager of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, Dave Polendey.

Polendey says it will be enforced by the “honor system.”

That means if you’re not at risk, they’re counting on you not to show up.

