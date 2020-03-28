Sheriff investigates school burglary in White City



WHITE CITY, Ore. – Upper Table Rock Elementary School in White City was burglarized during the extended Spring Break, that according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for two men caught on security video. They say the two forced a door open and stole a 60″ RCA flat screen television. The burglary happened on March 19th, during the early morning hours.

One suspect is described as an older man with a beard and mustache. The other carried an umbrella and walked with a limp.

If you have any information call dispatch at (541) 776-7206. This is JCSO case #20-5117.

