Shed built to offer unique medical attention

ASHLAND, Ore. — A medical team in Ashland is using a unique structure to minimize the spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus.

It’s called the Med-Shed and it’ll hold up better than a tent or other temporary building.

It is the fourth and newest way doctor, Sylvia Chatroux, can evaluate patients on top of seeing them in their car, tele-medicine like FaceTime or Skype, or in their office.



“We all know we have to be flexible and patients are seeing that we have to be flexible, and we have very flexible patients that are willing to try these different things,” Chatroux said.



The shed, which took just three days to build, allows anyone who calls in with COVID-19 symptoms or anything having to do with upper respiratory infection, to be seen without putting other patients at risk of infection.

