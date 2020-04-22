Shangrila Lane Fire kept to under 20 acres

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that sparked in Jackson County is almost completely contained a day after it started.

The Shangrila Lane Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near East Evans Creek Road about four miles north of Rogue River.

Gusty winds helped push the fire to about 19 acres before firefighters started gaining the upper hand.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said, thanks in part to wet weather, the fire was 90% contained Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, crews will mop up the fire’s perimeter and make sure there are no hot spots.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.