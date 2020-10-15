Sex offender gets 150 months behind bars



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A convicted sex offender will spend over a decade behind bars for sexually abusing a minor.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said in 2018, Joshua Edward Curphey was found guilty of having sexual intercourse with a minor. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, according to court records.

Prosecutors said in 2019, a girl told a caregiver she had been sexually abused by Curphey for several years. She reportedly described multiple incidents of abuse.

Curphey was arrested after the girl made her disclosure and has been in the Jackson County Jail since April of 2019.

On October 14, 2020, Curphey pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the first degree and one count of sodomy in the first degree. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison with 20 years of post-prison supervision. He was also labeled as a sex offender for life.

Curphey’s crimes were Measure 11 offenses, so he won’t be eligible for early release and will serve all 150 months of his sentence.

