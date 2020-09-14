Several school districts cancel class due to fire, smoke



SOUTHERN OREGON — Several school districts across the valley are canceling classes because of nearby fires or unhealthy air quality.

Three Rivers School District is cancelling their onsite learning for Monday. Kindergarten through third grade was planned for onsite learning for most of their schools, since Josephine County’s COVID-19 metrics met the state’s metric. Due to the unsafe air quality in the area, Three Rivers School District is canceling their class for Monday. Distance learning for fourth through 12th graders, will still continue, with the exception of Illinois Valley Schools.

Phoenix-Talent also canceled classes. The school district estimated about half of their families lost their homes in the Almeda Fire. The district says they will not be starting school this coming week. It will stay in contact with families as to when they will start the Comprehensive Distance Learning.

Eagle Point School District is planning to start Comprehensive Distance Learning on Sept. 21, and limited in-person instruction on Sept. 28.

Central Point School District will resume for most students on Sept. 14. Teachers and staff will be in contact with families with more information.

