Several Jackson County park facilities close





MEDFORD, Ore. – Several Jackson County parks will be effectively closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 18, Jackson County Parks said they’re immediately implementing several steps to minimize exposure to staff and park users.

The following closures are in effect until further notice (information from Jackson County Parks):

Emigrant Lake The Oak Slope tent campground will close immediately until further notice; the RV park will remain open for travelers needing a place to call home for a while. All day use areas in the main developed park, except for the boat ramp and restroom near the spillway, will close immediately, including the dispersed recreation sites on the south end of the lake.

The Riverhouse All reservations and events through April 30 will be cancelled.

Willow Lake Cabins, yurts and campground will close immediately until further notice. The boat ramp will remain open.

Cantrall Buckley All areas except “Area D” by the river will close immediately until further notice.



The following parks/facilities will be opening later than usual for the 2020 summer recreation season. Please keep in mind that due to low water, boat ramps at Howard Prairie Parks are not expected to be useable this year. Revised opening dates listed below are estimates and highly subject to change, depending upon future recommendations from health agencies.

Howard Prairie Resort – Thursday, May 21

– Thursday, May 21 Apserkaha Park– Thursday, May 21

All other parks surrounding Howard Prairie Lake– Friday, June 12

The Emigrant Lake waterslide will remain closed until further notice and likely will open later than usual. An updated waterslide schedule will be provided as we get closer to summer.

The following parks will remain open as usual

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.