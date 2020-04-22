Senate passes $484 billion stimulus bill



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Wednesday morning, new relief is in sight for Americans hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The Senate passed a nearly $500 billion aid package.

The main focus: funding for small businesses crippled by the nationwide shutdown.

It also includes $75 billion for hospitals and another $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

President Trump signaled he’ll sign the bill when it reaches his desk as early as Thursday. He said, “I urge the House to pass the bill and they’ll be voting on it, I imagine very soon.”

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help small businesses with fewer than 500 people. But a number of larger companies were able to receive some of the program’s initial funds before it ran out last week.

Now, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says large firms will be blocked from the program. He said, “Certain people on the PPP may have not been clear in understanding the certification so we will give people the benefit of the doubt.”

One of those bigger businesses, fast-food chain “Shake Shack,” vowed to return the money.

Now, President Trump singled out Harvard University, saying they should follow suit and pay back $8.6 million in relief money.

“Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t be taking it. When I saw Harvard, they have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world, I guess, and they’re going to pay back that money.”

Harvard said the money was received as part of a different stimulus plan and would be used for helping its students who need financial assistance.

A spokesperson released a statement reading in part: “Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. small business administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate.”

Still, banks are dealing with a backlog of applicants, including Crystal Nezgoda, who owns a California coffeehouse. She said, “I bought this business a year ago and we were just starting to make a profit.”

Nezgoda applied for a small business loan but says she never heard back. “We’re just stuck in this void of, ‘Well maybe there’ll be money for you, well maybe we’ll have a loan for you, well maybe your business will survive.’ It’s… it’s very disheartening.”

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.