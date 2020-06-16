Sen. Wyden hosted virtual town hall Monday



MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden held a virtual town hall meeting today for Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lake Co. residents.

The senator partnered with Town Hall Project to pull off the event on Facebook this morning.

Sen. Wyden said there needs to be a transformation in law enforcement. Rather than having police handle every call, cases that involve mental illness should instead be handled by mental health counselors. Professionals who might be better equipped to handle such situations.

“A number of the problems that we’re faced with as it relates to law enforcement and as I say reinventing it is just plan old government mismanagement,” said Sen. Wyden.

Sen. Wyden will hold another virtual town hall for residents in Coos, Curry, and Douglas Co. Friday, June 19, 2020.

