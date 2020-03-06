Semi truck rollover closed down I5 overnight



MEDFORD, Ore.— I5 was shut down early Friday morning after a semi-truck rolled over.

It happened around 12:30 A.M. in Medford between the South and North Medford exits.

Witnesses say they heard the crash and were there before emergency crews arrived.

“Me and eric stopped on the southbound side. I hopped the curb, he ran around the front to stop traffic and there was another gentleman that was screaming to help get the lady out,” Ryan Nelson, witness to the crash, said.

He and his friend Eric also helped get the driver out of the semi.

The truck was carrying apple cider vinegar and crackers.

According to Trip Check, both lanes are now open for drivers.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.