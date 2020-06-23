Seattle officials plan to dismantle police-free ‘CHOP’ zone



SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – Seattle officials say they plan to dismantle a six-block “police-free zone” held by demonstrators in the heart of the city for more than two weeks.

The so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or “CHOP” has been occupied by activists since June 8th. That’s when hundreds of demonstrators occupied an area around Seattle’s Anderson Park including an abandoned police precinct.

The activists set up tents and created a carnival-like area with music, discussion groups and shared food.

While the site, declared a police free zone, has been mostly peaceful, there has been crime and property damage and, over the weekend, gunfire that left one person dead.

“There are also groups of individuals engaged in shootings, a rape, assaults, burglary, arson and property destruction,” Seattle police Chief Carmen Best said. “And I have the police reports right here. I’m not making it up. These things have happened.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said, “But the city will not allow for gun violence to continue in the evenings around Capitol Hill. And if individuals continue to remain at the park we will be looking at additional steps to ensure community safety.”

The mayor has not said what those additional steps are or how they plan to dismantle the makeshift camp without violence.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.