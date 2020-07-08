SCOTUS makes ruling on ACA birth control exemption



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration on a change to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The justices ruled seven to two that the administration can allow more employers who cite religious or moral objections to refuse to provide free birth control for workers.

There have been some exemptions to the ACA mandate requiring free birth control coverage with rules from the current administration broadening the scope of which employers can opt out. And the high court now agrees with those rules.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania originally sued, with lower courts siding with those states.

