SCOTUS backs parents in religious school choice



WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Conservatives on the Supreme Court have issued a ruling that could open the door to more public funding for religious education.

The court ruled Tuesday in favor of Montana parents who want to use a state scholarship program to send their children to religious schools.

It reverses Montana’s Supreme Court, which ruled the state constitution bars all state aid for religious education.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court’s ruling, along with his four conservative colleagues. It says no state is required to subsidize private education, but if it does, “it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote he feared the ruling risks the kind of entanglement between church and state that the Constitution intends to prevent.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.