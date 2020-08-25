Scott Peterson’s death sentence overturned



MODESTO, Calif. – One of the nation’s most famous murder cases is back in the news.

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the death sentence for Scott Peterson in the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci and their unborn son. But the guilty verdict still stands.

His conviction and sentencing brought to an end one of the most high-profile murder cases in U.S. history.

Citing errors made by the trial judge for excusing jurors who expressed opposition to capital punishment, the state’s highest court wrote: “A juror may not be dismissed merely because he or she has expressed opposition to the death penalty as a general matter”

Greg Beratlis was on the jury in 2004 that recommend the death penalty to the judge. “I thought we made a good decision,” he said. “This wasn’t just a spur of the moment, it wasn’t an act of rage or emotion. This was actually thought out and planned.”

Jurors found that prosecutors established Peterson dumped her body in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve, four months before both bodies washed ashore.

The salacious trial, which included an affair with single mom Amber Fry, captivated the nation.

Scott Peterson’s sister, Anne Bird, said, “I’m against the death penalty but I do think he’s exactly where he should be. I lost my sister-in-law Lacy and my unborn nephew Connor and I believe he should remain in prison for the rest of his life without parole.”

Peterson’s trial lasted 6 months. He was convicted in 9 days.

Criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos represented Scott Peterson. He said, “I thought it was a miscarriage of justice. I thought I knew that evidence, and I still think that the fact that he’s in there with a guilty verdict is still a miscarriage.”

For some 15 years, Peterson has been on San Quentin’s death row, but the state has put a moratorium on executions.

Monday morning it’s unclear if the district attorney—who has not commented—will pursue the death penalty again.

