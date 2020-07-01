‘Say Their Names’ memorial put up in Ashland



ASHLAND, Ore.— Ashland’s Railroad Park is home to a new piece of art supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s called ‘Say Their Names’.

The memorial honors 100 people of color who have lost their lives at the hands of police violence.

Some people who are represented include Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Elijah McClain.

“I actually was heading to the accountant and going down the alley and I just sort of turned and I was like oh my god,” Ashland resident, Rolland Wise, said when he was walking through the park.

The artist or artists of the piece are remaining anonymous, but a sign posted near the memorial explains the reasoning for the memorial.

It says the point of the memorial is to make sure the lives that were taken are not forgotten.

Doctor Anne Cowden is an Ashland resident and was moved by the piece.

“It is saying please remember, these were your sons and daughters and neighbors and citizens and friends and co-workers,” Dr. Cowden said. “These are people, people.”

Say Their Names memorial is being done across the country. Both Dr. Cowden and Wise say they’re happy this is being done in their small town of Ashland.

“I think it’s important for Ashland to have this dialogue, regardless of what our demographics happen to be,” Dr. Cowden said.

“It’s like it’s our duty here in Ashland for something special like this,” Wise said. “Very special.”

For more information on the memorial visit: https://blacklivesmatter.com/rest-in-power-beautiful/

