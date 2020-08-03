Sasquatch sighting scheduled in Grants Pass Monday evening



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A 4,000 lb, 15-foot-tall Sasquatch statue will be placed in downtown Grants Pass Monday evening by a crane.

The giant Sasquatch is carved out of a 5-foot diameter Redwood Sequoia from the Oregon coast, just south of Bandon. It will be put in Smokey Stove’s parking lot in downtown Grants Pass at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

In a press release, owner of Smokey’s Stoves Gene Bradley says, “We think Sasquatch will be a nice addition to downtown Grants Pass and will be a welcome sight for all who travel to the coast down the Redwood Highway. This big fella has been standing at the coast for long enough and it was time for him to get a new home.”

