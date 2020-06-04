Sanctuary One introduces three new ambassador goats for Farm Tours

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Non-profit, Sanctuary One has had to close their doors to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but now they’re getting some helping hooves to welcome people back to the farm this summer.

Meet the three “amigoats”: Ned, Lucky and Dusty. They were part of a group of goats from a farm up in Washington, and they were sent to Sanctuary One to be adopted. The rest of their friends are off with new families, but these three have taken on a special role at the Sanctuary One. It’s not one to kid around about, they’re ambassadors. The non-profit says this program has been around for a while. Now it’s time for these three-month-old “kids” to take on the role.

“It’s helpful to have animals that we know really well, and they’re able to help people as much as they are able to be ambassadors of other animals and the intrinsic value that animals have,” Sanctuary One, Executive Director Megan Flowers said. The three amigos will begin their duties when the farm tours begin again next weekend. For more information on how to meet the three for yourself visit Sanctuary One’s website, sanctuaryone.org.

