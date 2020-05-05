Salvation Army, Goodwill taking clothing donations



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — With many people staying home spring cleaning is in full force and Goodwill and Salvation Army are ready to take donations.

Salvation Army has drop box locations open across Medford. The boxes are big enough to fit bags of clothes and even some medium-sized items. They are not able to come pick up donations right now.

“From the beginning of the shelter in place orders, even after we had to close down the salvation army thrift store, we were still receiving donations, just on a smaller scale,” Major Jason Koenig, Salvation Army, said.

“The donors actually take their donations out of the vehicles and sort and place them into bins, which will be protection for our employees and then those items are quarantined for 72 hours,” Julie Fletcher, Goodwill, said.

Goodwill opened its donation center back up on Monday.

It is accepting household goods and clothing at drop off locations, but there are updated guidelines. Items should be bagged or boxed before coming to Goodwill and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

