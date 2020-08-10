Salmonella outbreak linked to onions hits Josephine County



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Salmonella outbreak linked to onions has hit Southern Oregon.

According to the CDC’s latest update, 640 people from 43 states have been sickened by onions from Thomson International. So far, 85 people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

According to health officials, five Josephine County residents recently fell ill from salmonella. Two of them had to be hospitalized. The five cases were reportedly linked back to Mexican restaurant Si Casa Flores in Grants Pass. On Monday, Josephine County Public Health officials said they don’t believe Si Casa Flores diners are at risk of further exposure.

“We have been working closely with the managers and staff at Si Casa Flores to ensure the continued safety of its customers,” said Mike Weber, Josephine County Public Health director. “This restaurant has done everything right in this unfortunate situation, and customers should feel safe dining there. I recently enjoyed a meal there myself.”

According to the CDC, some of the onions were sold at stores including Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Publix, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, and HEB under numerous brand names.

The CDC said there were 85 cases of Salmonella in Oregon linked to the contaminated onions.

Experts say if you do not know where your onions are from, you should not eat or serve them, or any food prepared with them.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-07-20/index.html

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.