Salmonella outbreak hospitalizes two people in Grants Pass



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two people have been hospitalized and several others sick after a salmonella outbreak, potentially linked to a Grants Pass restaurant.

Grants Pass Public Health says the sick individuals all dined at Si Casa Flores on Beacon Drive. Samples were collected during an on-site investigation. Results should be back this weekend.

Public health officials are asking anyone who dined at Si Casa Flores, Si Casa Express, and Xpress Trailer between June 25 and July 7 to fill out a survey to help identify food items associated with the illness.

You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DJQTN8D

