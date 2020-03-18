Safeway, Albertsons hiring to better meet consumer demand



SALEM, Ore. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Safeway and Albertsons are hiring to help better meet the needs of the community.

In Oregon and southwest Washington, Safeway/Albertsons is hiring for in-store and distribution roles, as well as home delivery drivers.

Employees will receive paid training and will be allowed to have flexible schedules along with employee discounts. They’ll also be eligible to receive benefits including paid vacation.

To apply online, visit http://www.careersatsafeway.com or http://www.albertsonscompanies.com

