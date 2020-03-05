Russia, Turkey agree to ceasefire in Syria



MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached agreements that could end fighting in northwestern Syria.

They say a ceasefire will come into force in Idlib at midnight.

Putin also voiced hope that the deal would end civilian suffering and help contain a humanitarian crisis.

The two countries’ foreign ministers said that the agreement involves a ceasefire that must be enforced starting at midnight along the existing battle lines.

The deal also envisages setting up a seven-mile wide security corridor along the M4 highway.

The corridor will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops starting March 15th.

Putin said he and Erdogan reached an agreement during talks in Moscow that lasted for more than six hours.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.