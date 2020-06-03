Rumors spread of ‘out of towners’ protesting



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – With thousands protesting statewide, there are a lot of rumors on social media as to whether the protestors are local residents.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he heard that about the activity in his city.

Even Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said, “Outsiders threatened to come to Josephine County.”

Whether protestors are from the area or not is difficult to prove either way. But we do have some data available from Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said 75 people have been arrested since Saturday.

According to Portland NBC affiliate KGW, available court documents say the majority of the people arrested live in the Portland-metro area.

As for the other protesters who haven’t been arrested, Portland police say there’s no way to prove they’re not from the area.

As for Sheriff Daniel, we reached out to him for comment Tuesday. We didn’t hear back.

