Roxyann Winery re-hires 85% of staff



MEDFORD, Ore. — Some small businesses here in the Rogue Valley are now getting federal assistance through the Payroll Protection Program.

It’s part of congress Cares Act and is designed to help companies dealing with losses due to the pandemic.

“We were lucky because last Tuesday, a week ago Tuesday, I received notice we were approved and then yesterday afternoon we received the funds,” said Roxyann Winery owner, Chad Day.

He says he reached out to his bank the moment after Governor Kate Brown announced the Stay at Home order.

“I called my representative at People’s Bank and told them that whatever stimulus package or whatever government aid that we would receive – or would be possible, we’d like to receive it and put us in the queue,” said Day.

“We are bringing back most of our staff. I went through and contacted everyone. Brought all my winery staff back this last Monday so that’s 4 individuals. Then I reached out to my tasting room staff which is about 10 people,” he added.

He says some employees aren’t returning for personal reasons.

“There are 3 individuals that because of health reasons, or concerned about being exposed or concern about exposing family members with health issues they have opted to stay at home,” Day said.

He says the staff is being brought back on full-time, in the hopes that things return to normal in the next month or so.

“Continue to support local businesses, you know, they’re the heartbeat of this community. And not only the wineries, but restaurants and all of our other local businesses,” Day said.

