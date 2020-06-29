Rotary project welcomes visitors to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Visitors coming into Klamath Falls from the south on Highway 97 are getting a fresh welcome, thanks to local Rotarians.

Tom Schiess says the sign renovation is the Klamath County Rotary Club’s centennial project.

“We’ve been a Rotary club for coming up on 100 years.” Explains Schiess. “We decided that we needed to do a project – and we did a fund raiser, and raised $20,000 to put this together.”

The motel was closed down more than 30 years ago, and now serves as transitional housing.

Schiess says the old sign had become an eyesore. “We kind of got tired of looking at it, and decided we’d put a makeover on it.”

One side of the new sign welcomes travelers to Oregon’s ‘City of Sunshine’, while the reverse is an invitation for visitors to return.

Schiess says he’s happy with the results. “It looks way better. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but it looks way better.”

Multiple companies assisted with the project, including Bullet Rentals, Ken’s Auto Body, and S&S Manufacturing.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.