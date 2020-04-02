Rogue Valley Symphony percussionist unites musicians through music



MEDFORD, Ore. — A global pandemic may be keeping people apart, but music is bringing people together. From balcony sing-a-longs in Italy to a porch band concert in Medford.

Now a percussionist from the Rogue Valley Symphony has orchestrated a piece with musicians across the region.

Six musicians, from three different orchestras, across four different states came together to continue playing music after they were told to go home just before rehearsal due to coronavirus.

“These concerts aren’t happening. Things are getting canceled but we are still all here and we still all want to be able to share our music with people,” Matthew Timman, percussionist with Rogue Valley Symphony, said.

Timman is among thousands of musicians across the country, who have lost work because of the virus.

“We don’t think about how integral it is for our life and how much we want it as part of our life until we can’t do it,” Timman said.

That hasn’t stopped him from playing and reaching out to his colleagues to do the same. Each musician recorded their individual part and Timman put it all together.

“I want to continue to play and I want to continue to work with these people even though we can’t be near each other,” Timman said.

Timman says he can’t wait to perform on a stage again, but for now he is finding comfort in music.

“Nothing else matters. I am here to play music and listen to my colleagues and just enjoy this experience instead of worrying about anything else, anything else in the world,” Timman said.

United in song, it’ll take a lot more than a pandemic to silence an orchestra.

“Music is still being played. It’s gone through such hardship and catastrophe, but it’s a place where people can go to find, you know, comfort and warmth,” Timman said.

The Rogue Valley Symphony is holding a benefit concert for artists who have lost work because of the pandemic. The virtual concert is Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets can be found here: www.ourconcerts.live

