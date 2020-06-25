Rogue Valley pivoting outdoors and wineries, attracting more tourists

ASHLAND, Ore. – The pandemic is having Rogue Valley hotels shift the way it markets to prospective visitors.

With staple events, such as the Britt and Oregon Shakespeare Festivals postponing their 2020 seasons hotel operators say there are less large group bookings.

The Neuman Hotel Group operates Ashland Springs, Ashland Hills, Inn at the Commons in Medford, and Lithia Springs Resort. It’s staff says it’s focusing on marketing the outdoors and wineries to draw in tourists. As the state starts to reopen even more local hotels say there’s an uptick in tourists.

“We are seeing more and more Californians, Washington so people are very cooped up in those places with bigger populations and escaping,” said Neuman Hotel Group’s

Rogue Regency Inn in Medford tells NBC5 News all of it’s group reservations were canceled, but it’s still at a 54 percent occupancy rate. Typically, the hotel is around 80% this time of year.

